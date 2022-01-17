The city of Webster Groves recently released a report comparing projected city revenues over the next five fiscal budget years to projected expenses over that same period. The results show the city running increasingly larger deficits over the next five years, culminating in an $8 million deficit by fiscal year 2027.
Eric Peterson, assistant city manager and director of finance and administration, delivered his eye-opening findings at the Jan. 4 city council meeting.
Peterson examined general fund revenue and expense trends from the past five years and then extended those trends across the next five years. From fiscal year 2018-2022, city revenues grew at 1.11% while expenses grew at 4.29%. Peterson said that without changing trends, deficits are a certainty for years to come.
Even with adjusting some revenues to reflect more typical times, the projections predict a $4.75 million deficit in fiscal year 2023, a $5.5 million deficit in 2024, a $6.3 million deficit in 2025, a $7.1 million deficit in 2026, and an $8 million deficit in 2027.
“I want to be very clear to the public that we’re not going bankrupt any time soon. We have good reserves and we will manage,” Peterson said at last week’s council meeting.
Peterson’s budget projections do not include general fund transfers or dipping further into city reserves. He said the city has used transfers and reserve funds to balance the budget every year since 2019, a practice, he said, cannot be sustained.
“With or without reserves, there is still a disparity,” Peterson said.
The current operating budget, which began on July 1 of last year, took about $1.8 million out of the general reserve fund to bring the budget into balance. The city currently has about $9 million in reserved general funds, down from $10.8 million prior to last year’s budget.
With expenditures outpacing revenues, City Manager Marie Peoples said to expect some “uncomfortable conversations” in the near future as the city develops ways to reduce expenses. Peterson agreed.
“The city is facing some really hard decisions, not just about people (personnel), but right down to about what services we provide,” he said. “We do a lot of great things for the community, but what is needed and what is necessary?”
One of the more daunting expense trends is in the city’s growing cost of maintaining personnel services. Those costs went from $12.8 million to $14.8 million over the course of the past five years, more than a 15% increase.
Police and fire services — with similar budgets of around $4.5 million each — account for the largest portion of personnel increases. Fire services, for example, went from $3,894,744 budgeted in fiscal year 2018 to $4,557,152 for the current fiscal year — an increase of just over 4%. The police department saw a five-year increase of 3.6%.
“We are not facing a financial crisis right now as far as a cash flow problem or an indebtedness problem,” Peterson said. “It’s no different than when you can see the warning sign ahead on the road and you make plans to slow down. We do not have a sustainable trend of revenues to meet our growing expenses. We need to plan so that our trend lines become more sustainable.”
Council Member Karen Alexander said she was concerned about those within the city who may blame the city’s financial outlook on the current administration or council. She said citizens need to understand that the downward trends have been developing over some time.
Mayor Gerry Welch responded by saying that the city should not be pointing fingers, but talking about what has “really happened” over the past couple of years. She said many factors have contributed to the city’s decline in revenues, including recreational center fees that have declined “tremendously” due to COVID restrictions, more people shopping online, a drop in utility taxes and the city’s loss of about $600,000 in municipal court fines.
The touch task of developing a leaner 2023 fiscal year budget process begins on Tuesday, Jan. 25, when the city council next meets. The new budget goes into effect on July 1.