I am a 40-year resident of Webster Groves. Both of my children were educated in Webster schools and both have college degrees. I read with alarm the report concerning Webster’s poor performance in academic preparedness. This concern was deepened by comments from some regarding “Marxism” and “Critical Race Theory” (CRT) as somehow related to this unsatisfactory academic performance.
Those screaming the loudest are, as best I can determine, the most ignorant about these issues. I have yet to meet anyone who complains about “Marxism” and “Critical Race Theory” who in fact knows anything about these concepts. Their rants are little more than the rattle of any empty skull.
Marxism is nothing more than a centuries old method of historic analysis using a materialist interpretation of historical development to understand social conflict. There is no single, definitive Marxist theory. It’s simply a historic artifact in the philosophy of history. It has never had any relevance to American governance, and almost certainly never will.
CRT is a subset of Critical Theory, an interdisciplinary social philosophy developed in the 1930s to understand political change, particularly the factionalism and the reactionary politics of Germany in the early 20th century. CRT also attempts to understand social conflict — in particular, racial conflict. It is a theory of legal studies that seeks to understand why racism persisted — and persists — in spite of the Civil Rights laws of the 1960s. Those who object to CRT deny that racism exists, and as such, have no interest in understanding it.
History never forgets and always continues to learn. Forced ignorance does not improve learning.
Richard Burke
Webster Groves