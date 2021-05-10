As a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet committed to unity, I want to engage in repairing the fractured relationships that have divided us during this difficult election season.
The “For the People Act” would address several problematic issues and make voting easier, as well as more fair. I believe that every person is valuable and should have an equal voice. The right to vote, to have a say in decisions that affect our lives, and to be fairly represented by officials who are responsive to our needs is foundational to democracy in the United States. Our current system of election laws is inadequate and in need of democratic reform.
I urge our senators to support the “For the People Act,” which addresses the reforms needed. It makes it easier, not harder to vote; ends the dominance of big money in our politics; and ensures public officials work for the public interest. The need is urgent and the time to pass this legislation is now.
Patricia Murphy
Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet