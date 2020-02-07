Get up close and personal with some of Missouri’s native bees during a “For The Love of Bees” program on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Powder Valley Nature Center, 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood.
The program will include presentations with experts and hands-on activities that demonstrate the bees’ contributions to our food and homes. Activities will include bee hotels, bee baths and salsa making.
The event is free to all ages, but registration required. To register, visit mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/171760.