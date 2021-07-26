After 15 years in aesthetic nursing, registered nurse Carol Anderson wanted to create a resource for men and women to enhance their natural beauty — not alter it.
Anderson started Nouveau MedSpa in Kirkwood in 2016 with the goal of persenting a wholistic approach to skincare, beauty and wellness.
“I want to provide an intimate environment where clients develop a sense of trust that I will advise them with authenticity and truth about aging and the art and science behind the treatment,” said Anderson.
Nouveau MedSpa offers beauty and skincare treatments with results backed by science — phototherapy, neuromodulators, fillers, facials, fractionated radiofrequency, chemical peels, microneedling, massage and more. Visitors can also pick up the latest in science-backed skincare products.
Anderson was the first certified aesthetic nurse specialist in Missouri. As science improves and treatments change, Anderson promises a constant commitment to providing the best treatment for clients.
Nouveau MedSpa recently added a yoga class for people who want to learn the discipline.
“I love helping clients understand the number of their years is just that — a number. How you wear your number and your life experience is what you communicate to the world. I want to help clients tell a beautiful story, because there is one in every client.”
Customers love Anderson’s wealth of experience and knowledge, as well as the level of care they receive during their visits.
“Carol and her staff provide the utmost amount of professionalism and care for their clients. I wouln’t ever consider seeing or going anywhere else!” wrote Eric Werner.
To learn more about treatments or make an appointment, visit www.nouveaumedspa.com, or call 314-394-3314.
