Jim Campbell worked as a delivery/service tech for a home medical equipment company while attending college for his medical engineering degree. Though the work was challenging and interesting, after 10 years as an engineer, he realized it didn’t bring the same satisfaction as the work he did as a delivery/service tech. So in 2007, Campbell founded Options HME Stair Lifts.
Operating out of Highland, Illinois, Options focuses on all things stair lifts, from estimates and sales to installations and service.
“During our 16 years serving customers, we have continued to see more and more people wanting to stay in their current homes,” said Campbell. “Moving is a costly and time consuming process, and many homeowners have come to love their homes. They may have raised their children there or have countless memories of time spent with a loved one. We are grateful we have the opportunity to help people stay in the home they love.”
Campbell is also proud to say his company provides equipment from American manufacturers, reducing customer wait times on lifts and parts. Options is also locally-owned and not a franchise, so the company is able to provide timely installations and service calls.
“Many customers express how thankful they are that they don’t have to sell their home and move to assisted living, a nursing home, or a smaller, single story home,” said Campbell. “It is rewarding to see customers maintain their independence.”
Campbell said that, unfortunately, many stair lift companies attempt to take advantage of seniors — especially when their stair lift needs service. Options offers honest and fair service calls for many years after installation, keeping the cost to own a stair lift low.
“From the first telephone contact, we felt good about Options HME,” said customer Annette L. “We felt very comfortable with Jim when he came to give us an estimate. We purchased two stair lifts for our home. We were very happy with the installation. Everyone was professional, friendly and courteous. Thank you for making life safer and easier for us.”
636-275-1502 | www.optionshme.com