With the retirement of Lynn Schmittgens, Medicine Shoppe in Affton would like to introduce Pharmacy Manager Dr. Abigail Overby, who has taken the reins.
Overby is committed to continuing the same great care under her leadership. Medicine Shoppe offers free local delivery with prompt service — in fact, most prescriptions are filled within 15 minutes. Medication synchronization is also available, meaning customers can get all maintenance medications filled at the same time. Medicine Shoppe also offers multi-dose packaging for a safe, easy way to adhere to medication schedules.
“We believe in personal service, and don’t treat our patients as numbers like some of the chains do,” said Overby. “We consider our patients part of our family — the Medicine Shoppe family.”
Many staff members have been on staff for several years, getting to know the community and catering to each patient’s unique needs. Patients love the friendly, personal service they receive and how quickly they are taken care of.
“The staff here is always kind. They always have what I need and if they don’t, they get it within a day,” wrote R. Reask. “It’s very rare that they don’t have what I need. I’ve been going to them for many years I have nothing bad to say. They have always been there for me and they are very attentive to all your needs.”
“I am SO grateful to this shoppe and the team members that work here. They willingly take my phone call orders and deliver to my father’s retirement community. THANK YOU!” wrote Jeannie C. “You take customer service to the moon and back for us. I would give you 10 stars if I could!”
Overby said she finds satisfaction in providing personal attention to patients and ensuring they reap the maximum benefits from their medications.
“We don’t just fill prescriptions,” she said. “We manage our patients’ healthcare.”
Visit www.affton.medicineshoppe.com for information about the pharmacy, patient applications and more.
7922 Mackenzie Road | Affton | 314-638-3535 | www.affton.medicineshoppe.com