Contrary to a letter finding it frightening that the world population has reached eight billion is that eight billion may well be the peak.
“Empty Planet —The Shock of Global Population Decline” (2019) noted that the U.N. projection that world population may peak at 11 billion at the end of this century is its high projection. There is also a middle and a low projection. The latter says that between 2040 to 2060, world population may peak at nine billion. But various experts in this area have projections of less than this.
Countries such as China, Japan and Brazil have already peaked. Due to its multigeneration, one-child policy from 1979 to 2016, China has changed its culture, so most people now do not want more than one or maybe two children.
Major factors leading to this decline in number of children in a family include level of education, which also delays childbearing; less family and societal pressure to have children; going from agrarian to urban family environments, which changes children from being assets to liabilities; lesser religious influence; and women having more influence in wanting fewer children in order to have more education, careers or a higher standard of living than their mothers had.
This slowing and then declining of global population will have major social, political and economic consequences. The United States Social Security/Medicare system whereby fewer and fewer will be paying into while more people are going on the system is unsustainable.
Aloysius F. Kertz
Oakland