Gambrill Gardens Senior Apartments is making excellence matter every day. Operated by Silver Tree Residential, LLC, the senior living community was started in 2016 by owner James Carmichael to achieve quality standards in senior living.
Nestled in a 25-acre park-like setting in Ellisville, Missouri, Gambrill Gardens features 300 high-quality apartments for retirement living, along with community areas and amenities. Executive Director Devon Sullivan has been on the team since the beginning, looking for ways to innovate and improve service.
“We strive to provide an active living lifestyle where there is a focus on mind, body and spirit,” said Sullivan. “At Gambrill Gardens, we deliver exercise programming, health and disease management, quality, nutritional food and a variety of enrichment activities.”
Gambrill Gardens embraces the concept of “aging in place.” This means the community provides not only housing but also services that help senior residents manage needs easily and comfortably.
The highly-trained staff boasts many years of service and Gambrill Gardens uniquely offers an onsite social worker, personal trainer, chaplain and gourmet chef working to provide for residents daily.
Resident Services Coordinators are available to assist in coordination of services and navigation of medical benefits and services.
“Our community is a warm and welcoming place where our residents are the top priority,” said Sullivan. “Clients love the variety of activities and services all provided in a gorgeous resort-like setting. Our 25 acres of green space, with large patio areas to enjoy the wildlife, is a favorite of all our residents and is what makes Gambrill stand out amongst other communities.”
Gambrill Gardens is celebrating its recent vaccine clinic with a fabulous leasing special. Interested parties may call 636-394-2992 to learn all about it and schedule a personal tour.
1 Strecker Road | Ellisville | 636-394-2992 | www.gambrillgardens.com