Trichologist and hairstylist Chrissy Stojan wanted to understand why people were losing hair, and why some products worked as treatment while others did not. After 25 years of styling hair, she now specializes in helping men and women stop hair loss and regrow hair.
Stojan offers non-surgical solutions which can regrow hair in as little as five weeks with a multi-therapeutic approach, including Growth Factors, a revolutionary treatment for thinning hair.
“Getting to the “root” cause of your hair loss is my mission.” Yes I can offer products that can stop your hair loss and regrow your hair but wouldn’t you like for your body to do that? My true mission is to help you achieve optimal health so not only do you feel better but your hair will grow better on its own. Helping you understand your hair loss, offering multiple solutions, connecting you with a Nutritionist and other resources that will set you on the right path for success is what Hair Loss Solutions is about.
