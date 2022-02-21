Trichologist and hairstylist Chrissy Stojan wanted to understand why people were losing hair, and why some products worked as treatment while others did not. After 25 years of styling hair, she now specializes in helping men and women stop hair loss and regrow hair.
Stojan offers non-surgical solutions which can regrow hair in as little as five weeks with a multi-therapeutic approach, including Growth Factors, a revolutionary treatment for thinning hair.
Stojan also offers topical products, supplements, and low level light laser therapy. For those who want to immediately hide thinning hair, Stojan also offers clip-on toppers wigs and hair extensions.
With hair loss becoming more prevalent in society due to increased stress, medications, nutrition and health issues, 80% of people experience hair loss. Stojan prides herself on helping people look and feel their best with innovative and proven hair growth solutions. If you have tried and failed to grow back hair, give Stojan’s Hair Loss Solutions a try and see the results for yourself.
• Stop hair loss
• Regrow in as little as 5 weeks with non-surgical method
• Clip on toppers to hide thinning
• Wigs
• Hair extensions
10801 Big Bend Road
Kirkwood • 636-751-8180