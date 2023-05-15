Owner Lisa Lorenz purchased women’s clothing and accessories shop Never Enough Boutique from its original owners in 2017, after 25 spending years in a corporate marketing role.
“I’m still pretty new at this,” said Lorenz. “I’m learning all the time. Small retailers have lots of competition from online and social media sellers so we need to continually find ways to reach and keep our customers. For us, it’s being warm and welcoming to everyone who comes in — plus offering personal services and perks like free local delivery.”
Lorenz prides herself in treating customers like friends — and the Webster Groves community has taken notice.
“From stylish party clothes to trendy casual pieces, it’s always easy to find exactly what I need at a great price! Lisa and her helpful staff make shopping at Never Enough an enjoyable experience.” – Julie Holland, Webster Groves
51 N. Gore Ave., Webster Groves
314-578-5203