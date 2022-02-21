Dr. Mark Kahrhoff began patient care at Webster Eye Care in 2014. Since then, the practice has significantly expanded the range of clinical services it provides to the community, offering a full scope of medical eye care and vision care, including vision therapy and rehabilitation.
The practice recently began offering free advanced testing to assess risk for macular degeneration before clinical manifestations of the disease or vision loss occur, allowing Webster Eye Care to institute earlier treatments.
In an effort to support local manufacturing, Webster Eye Care utilizes its own optical manufacturing lab when possible, keeping manufacturing local — an exceptionally rare notion for independent practices. The lab is also run by an all-woman team, which received a write-up in a national trade publication.
Dr. Kahrhoff also developed a virtual reality system for visual and cognitive performance enhancement.
“Any conscientious doctor finds providing a careful evaluation and thorough analysis of patient concerns the most rewarding part of professional practice,” said Dr. Kahrhoff. “My teaching, innovations and research initiatives are always in service to patients, whether through educating others to become better doctors or creating tools to address patient needs.”
