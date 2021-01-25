The best-kept automotive secret in the St. Louis area is tucked behind the McDonald’s restaurant off Big Bend Boulevard in Webster’s Old Orchard neighborhood.
Scott Pfitzinger and his father, Jerry, started Webster Groves Complete Auto in 1983. The shop has been housed at the Webster Groves location since 1995.
The company provides tires, service, maintenance, inspections and repair for all makes and models of automobiles and light trucks — bumper to bumper.
Founder Jerry Pfitzinger has worked on vehicles his whole life, starting in the military. Back in the day, his buddies called him “Zipper” because he was so skilled, he could zip a transmission out and back in — blindfolded!
Although semi-retired, Jerry Pfitzinger remains a daily presence at the shop, passing down his expert knowledge to staff and customers. He currently works as an expert consultant for older classics.
Owner Scott Pfitzinger gets the most satisfaction from the loyalty of his customer base, particularly during the struggle that many small businesses experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m very proud to say I have four generations of customers who still call me their ‘car guy’ and we welcome new customers to ‘The Pfitz Fam’ daily. Thanks to both old and new for keeping our business alive,” he said.
The shop strives to give customers a stress-free experience and peace of mind, using parts only from reputable brands and offering 24-month service warranties.
Over the years, Webster Groves Complete Auto has moved with the times, breaking out of the Pfitzinger’s comfort zones to start a Facebook page and Google advertising.
“I made an appointment and Scott, Jerry, Patrick and crew worked magic wonders in record time way below estimate,” wrote one Google reviewer. “A great, family-owned local business.”
2 S. Old Orchard Ave. • Webster Groves • 961-2728