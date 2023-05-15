Ann Marie Lemcke started The Art of Entertaining in 1994 to make life easier for working moms, friends having babies or friends just home from the hospital.
Nearly 30 years later, the Webster Groves staple is still serving up gourmet carryout food. In fact, orders have been up since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I love to cook!” said Lemcke. “My favorite part of this job is hearing people enjoy our delicious food.”
Art of Entertaining’s core staff has been working together for years, with some of its employees working there since the beginning. One of those star employees is daughter Kate Lemcke, who has been on the team since 2012 — and might just be gearing up to lead Art of Entertaining into the next 30 years.
And it’s not just the employees who have been with the business for years.
“We’ve had a lot of the same customers since the beginning,” said Lemcke. “Some of our customers come in three to four times a week. They rely on us to feed them high quality food at reasonable prices.”
Lemcke’s customers agree. Mary Zucker praised her order for its affordability and deliciousness.
“We ordered the 2022 New Year’s Eve dinner for two people,” said Zucker. “An appetizer, a fresh salad, asparagus, twice-baked potato, dinner rolls, Tenderloin Modiga and a cheesecake bar for dessert. So much food and so delicious!”
Maureen Hoffmann had similar praise.
“We felt like we were dining out while we were dining in! Our $80 dinner for two was more than we expected and absolutely delicious. AOE always delivers!” said Hoffmann.
Art of Entertaining has plenty of options for picnics, friend gatherings, graduations and all celebrations. The Spring/Summer “Get-Together” menu is full of delicious classics and unique dishes that will become new favorites.
The menu includes:
• Spring Salad — romaine lettuce, feta cheese, fresh pineapple, strawberries, blueberries and toasted almonds with poppyseed dressing
• Raw Vegetable Tray — carrots, red and yellow peppers, cucumber, cauliflower and celery with homemade dill dip
• Spinach Artichoke Cheesecake — served with lavosh crackers
• Grilled, Sliced Chicken Medallion Tray — chicken breast served with rolls and tarragon mayonnaise
• Verbena Pasta — light, lemony bow tie pasta with sauteed vegetable potpourri and asiago cheese
Have a dietary restriction? Don’t fret. Art of Entertaining can meet special dietary needs, including gluten free items and healthy options. Everything is made fresh, and nothing is ever made with preservatives.
The menu is always changing, so make sure to check the website for weekly specials, posted the Friday before.
Don’t forget dessert! A litany of sweet treats are available including breads, cakes, iced cookies and, of course, the St. Louis classic gooey butter cake.
Catering orders are accepted and delivery is available for a flat fee. The Art of Entertaining is now also on DoorDash!
Art of Entertaining is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 314-963-9899 to order. Visit theaofe.com for more information.
8796 Big Bend Blvd. • Webster Groves
314-963-9899