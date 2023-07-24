Tom Streib has always had a passion for people. In 2004, he started his electric company working out of a truck. That passion grew into a lifelong career and 19 years later, Streib Company has expanded into multiple divisions including media, security and the Streib Education Center (SEC). The company employs over 150 people —including Lulu, the office pup.
The company moved to its current location in 2015 and has since assumed the building next door to accommodate the media/security division as well as the SEC. The company has grown a lot, but the passion for high quality service has not changed.
“Our core values have stayed true,” said Streib. “We continue to build on talent that share these values, creating opportunity for growth, as well as ways to better service our customers who have helped us get here.”
Creating opportunity was a big reason Streib created the SEC.
“We wanted to provide future electricians with not only the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in their field, but to give them opportunity to grow as potential project managers, sales directors, business leaders — the sky’s the limit,” said Streib.
Streib Company is a one-stop shop for electric needs, generators, EV chargers, solar power systems, commercial and industrial lighting control, complete home theater systems, fire alarms, business networks and more. From small home electrical projects to massive industrial undertakings, the Streib team can bring any dream to reality.
“At Streib we promise to abide by our core values — solution focus, teamwork, reliability, excellence, integrity, and always “being Streib” — and make sure your project is in good hands and, should there ever be a problem, they always have full access all the way to the top,” said Streib. “With a big majority of our work being repeat business, reliability and relationships are a high priority for us.”
