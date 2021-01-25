Tom Streib has always had a passion for people. In 2004, he started his electric, media and security company working out of a truck by himself. That passion quickly grew into a lifelong career.
Streib Company is now celebrating 17 years in business and has expanded to a team of over 130 people in multiple divisions. The company moved to its current location in Watson Industrial Park in 2015. The passion to serve, however, hasn’t changed.
“Our core values have stayed true,” said Streib. “We continue to build on talent that shares these values, creating opportunity for growth, as well as ways to better service our customers who have helped us get here.”
Streib Company is your one-stop shop for electric needs, generators, solar power systems, commercial and industrial lighting control, complete home theater systems, security systems, fire alarms, business networks and more. This year, Streib Systems is officially being launched with a whole new look. Lead by Jay Henricks, Streib Company will provide customers with the best in fire alarm, security, access control and commercial networks.
There’s no job too big or too small. From small home electrical projects to massive industrial undertakings, Streib’s teams can help bring any dream to reality. Streib Company even participated in an episode of ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”
Streib said he gets the most satisfaction from the relationships he has developed with both his customers and his team of employees. He’s always looking for an opportunity to grow those bonds.
“The things customers tell me they like most about my business is our vertical integration. We have a great team and great customers, and all of them know they have peace of mind. Their projects are in good hands and, should there ever be a concern, they always have full access all the way to the top,” said Streib.
9225 Watson Industrial Park • St. Louis • 487-7474