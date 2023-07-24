“RIGGS Company IS hometown,” said Amie Riggs, Vice President and Co-Owner of RIGGS Company, a name known locally for truly positive experiences in design/build remodeling projects, including additions, whole house renovations, kitchens, baths and historical renovation.
RIGGS has been a part of the Kirkwood community for 64 years. Three generations of RIGGS have raised their families here while actively contributing their hearts, time and dollars to the community in many ways, including philanthropy organizations and local schools of all designations.
“Our clients tell us they appreciate our heartfelt community involvement and pride,” said Riggs. “They find it reassuring, knowing we not only have our business here, but have also rooted our families here, making us available to them now and in the future.”
Another key to RIGGS hometown success? Bill Riggs, President and Co-Owner, believes it is all about INTEGRITY. “We understand that integrity of our small hometown business is the key to our remarkable referral history and long story here,” he said.
To this brother sister team, loyal clients repeatedly express their immense gratitude that RIGGS Company does what it says it will do.
“We follow the agreed upon script with our clients,” said Amie Riggs. “RIGGS has navigated the abundance of changes these last 64 years, while remaining dedicated to serving our community with hometown integrity and pride in our quality standards. We know this will sustain us for many years to come.”
Learn more about this hometown business at www.RIGGSCompanySTL.com or call 314-821-7646
