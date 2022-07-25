“RIGGS Company IS hometown,” said Amie Riggs, vice president and co-owner of RIGGS Company. RIGGS specializes in design/build remodeling projects, including additions, whole house renovations, kitchens, baths and historical renovation.
RIGGS has been a part of the Kirkwood community for 63 years. Three generations of RIGGS have lived and raised families in the community while actively contributing their dollars and, most importantly, their time to community philanthropy organizations and local schools.
“Our clients tell us they appreciate the fact that we’re so involved and connected to our community,” said Riggs. “They find it reassuring, knowing we live in and have our business in the same community, and that we are available to them now and in the future.”
Another key to RIGGS hometown success? Bill Riggs, president and co-owner, has an idea.
“Integrity. We understand that operating with integrity is the key to the sustainability of any small hometown business,” he said.
One key element that Amie and Bill hear repeatedly from their loyal clients is that RIGGS Company does what it says it will do.
“We follow the script we have agreed upon ahead of time with our clients,” said Amie Riggs. “There’s been a lot of changes in the last 63 years, and RIGGS has been able to navigate them, holding true to our hometown beliefs of being good community citizens and operating with integrity. It has bode well for us, and we know it will sustain us for many years to come.”
