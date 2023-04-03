Meet the newest member of our team, Carolyn G’Sell, who is our new staff pharmacist. She recently moved to the St. Louis area after practicing in Des Moines, Iowa for the last 5 years. There she gained knowledge and experience in independent pharmacy operations and worked with patients of various backgrounds and health needs. Here professional interests include expanding clinical services at the pharmacy level and promoting preventative medicine through dietary and natural supplement recommendations. She also likes teaching students. In her free time, she enjoys hiking Missouri parks, gardening, reading, cheering on the Cardinals, and socializing with family and friends.
With the help of a new state-of-the-art compounding room, Zielinski and his team work with prescribers, patients and pet owners in the bi-state area to make tailored medications based on customer needs while safely working with hazardous chemicals.
“Some of the medications we prepare in this room include: compounded natural hormone replacement options for men and women; topical solutions; and skin and scalp options for patients with skin issues like cold sores, warts, fungal infections and ‘maskne’ that just don’t go away with traditional products,” said Zielinski. “We also make medications for cats so owners don’t have to force a pill down their throats.”
Compounded medications are custom-made for each customer based on their unique needs, rather than using a pre-mixed formula. The extra space also grants privacy for customers to ask questions about their medications or symptoms and safely pick up prescriptions.
Webster Pharmacy is independently owned and operated under a license from Health Mart Systems, Inc. To learn more about services, stop by the shop or call 314-962-1065.
