During pharmacy school, where they met, Jamie and Jason Wang had a dream to own a local pharmacy together to care for and give back to the St. Louis community that raised them.
In 2020 with the onset of the pandemic, they bought into their second pharmacy at 7922 Mackenzie Road in Affton. Affton Medicine Shoppe is your neighborhood pharmacy, featuring a drive-thru, free delivery, Bosnian and Korean-speaking staff, free vitamin program, automatic refills, immunizations and COVID testing.
Experienced pharmacists at Affton Medicine Shoppe can take blood pressure, screen for diabetes and test for the flu. Under a protocol doctor, they can also dispense drug overdose medication, drug disposal packets and products to help smoking, all on site.
Patients love Affton Medicine Shoppe’s fair prices, prompt and friendly service, free delivery and experienced staff.
“Patients come into my pharmacy with samples from their doctor’s office — blood sugar testing machines, inhalers, insulin pens — and have no idea how to use them,” said Jamie Wang. “I love teaching patients how to use their medications correctly.
I also love saving people money,” she said. “People don’t realize independent pharmacies are, most of the time, cheaper than the ‘big chain’ pharmacies when it comes to patients without insurance.”
With monthly specials and big savings on top brand medications, it’s no wonder why customers have left glowing reviews online.
“I can’t recommend (Jamie) enough. Bring in your prescriptions and see how much you are going to love these guys,” wrote J.A. Terranson. “They went to school for an eternity just to make sure your prescriptions are perfect and your service is better. Try them, you’ll love them!”
Affton Medicine Shoppe is open from 9:00 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9:00 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday.
To learn more, visit www.affton.medicineshoppe.com, call 314-638-3535, or check out Affton Medicine Shoppe on Facebook.
7922 Mackenzie Road | Affton | 314-638-3535 | affton.medicineshoppe.com