Home is a grammatically unique word. In the English language, we can use it as both an adverb and a noun. With other locations — like store or school or work — you can’t say “I go store” or “We’re on the way school.” In this sense, home is a place and a direction. Like flying south or turning right, home is a thing that guides us somewhere.
Our language is a living thing adapted and determined by the people who speak it — the word home has evolved with us.
As a “V” of geese is led back to the lake they swam in the summer before, as a baby bird who fell too early from its mother’s nest is pulled back to the warmth of twigs, and as the college student — assisted by the jetstream or the American highway system — steps foot on their native asphalt, nature sees to it that for a moment in our busy lives, we come back home. As time seems to slow down, food fills your plate and laughter like music starts to play, know that you’ve made it home — no matter where you are.
Gray Fuller
University City