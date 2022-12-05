I know that our kids at Webster Groves High School are doing the best they can, but there is something obviously amiss when a team constantly loses by large scores. I know that when I went to Webster, and when my kids went to Webster, the football teams were always competitive and frequently played for state championships.
I feel that the current coach needs relief, and the school needs to hire a coach with a winning background. The football program is a reflection of the state of the high school in general. Our school was always ranked in the top five in St. Louis County. We are now in the top 20!
I think we need to pay our teachers and coaches more so we can get the best, like it used to be. The city council and the school board need to be improved. Unfortunately, in my opinion, this never happens at election time. Revenues need to be increased without increasing residents’ taxes. Webster just is not keeping up with our St. Louis County neighbors, and it shows on the football field, as well as in the classroom. Congrats to the soccer team for a job very well done! They have made me very proud.
Gary James Gray
Webster Groves