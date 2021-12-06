As a citizen of neighboring Kirkwood, I’ve had a great deal of respect for Webster Groves. It is a community of many admirable aspects and people. However, has anyone tried to explain the trick they want to pull on Mother Nature in this Douglass Hill assault? What about this tall and steep slope they want to build on? What about the pounding vibrations of heavy trains passing by at the top of the hill? What kind of heavy, thick retaining walls will be needed to hold the hill in place? Will I be able to drink my coffee as Straub’s slides under the railroad tracks?
Dena Dietrich warned: “It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature.”
Phillip Clark
Kirkwood