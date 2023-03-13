A new art show for amateur artists is coming to Webster Groves. “Follow Your HeART” is a 2D fine arts show exclusively for those who do not make money selling art. The show will be held April 22, from 3 to 5 p.m., at the McCaughen & Burr Fine Arts Gallery, 117 W. Lockwood Ave.
The show is open to all 2D mediums, ages and levels of artistic talent. No videos permitted. Canvas sizes are limited to 24-by-36 inches, with a max two entries per artist.
All artwork will be accepted. Submit by Friday, April 14, by texting Dave Buck at 314-952-0910. Include a photo of your artwork, your name, age, title of the artwork and the type of medium.
All artwork must be dropped off at McCaughen & Burr Fine Arts Gallery between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, April 21. Include a white 3-by-5 inch note card with your name, age, title of your work and medium. Artists must take down their pieces from 5 to 6 p.m. on April 22.
Text Dave Buck with questions or email dave@buckstl.com.