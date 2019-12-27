The front page of the Dec. 13 WK Times with a photo of four young chefs at the Walter Ambrose Family Center Preschool was endearing. It gave me a sense that, despite all the dire news we hear, there are some encouraging rays of joy and hope for our world.
It is befitting that the preschool is named after Mr. Ambrose because Walter and Henrietta Ambrose dedicated their lives in making this a better world. We can use their example to be encouraged to live our lives in assuring that the condition of our world and the lives of future generations is brighter.
Webster Groves