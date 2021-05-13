Ursuline Academy in Oakland clearly takes its mascot very seriously, as a juvenile black bear was spotted on campus Saturday, May 8.
Numerous sightings of the bear were reported last weekend in neighborhoods of Webster Groves, Kirkwood, Brentwood, Sunset Hills and Fenton. The bear hunt ended on Sunday evening, May 9, when representatives from the Missouri Department of Conservation managed to tranquilize and capture the creature from a tree in Richmond Heights.
While the bear would normally be left to its own devices, its proximity to people and highways caused the Missouri Department of Conservation to take action.
“In a rural area, it’s not as critical. The bear will probably go on its own way,” said Dan Zarlenga of the Missouri Department of Conservation. “Unfortunately, in this instance, we’re in a heavily populated area. That brings with it additional risks. When the bear was sighted in Brentwood and Richmond Heights, near a lot of major roads and highways, we realized we would need to take action.”
The young male black bear was sedated via tranquilizer dart Sunday night, managing to climb down from the tree itself before a rescue by ladder was needed. A firetruck was on hand, just in case.
According to Zarlenga, black bear sightings are becoming more common in Missouri as populations increase.
“We have about 800 bears in Missouri, according to an estimate from a recent bear study. That population is growing by about 9% a year,” he said, noting that black bears are the only bears native to Missouri. “The majority are still in the southern part of the state below the I-44 corridor, but they are expanding. As young males come of age, they get pushed out of their territory by older, established males and have to find their own space. We do expect to see this become more common as time goes by.”
Zarlenga said the best thing for residents to do if they see a bear is to keep their distance, avoid feeding it and use a telephoto lens for pictures — and don’t even think about taking a selfie.
Bears will also go after things like garbage, grill drippings, pet food and fragrant toiletry items like deodorant, toothpaste and shampoo. Zarlenga recommends keeping pet food — and possibly pets — inside during bear sightings, as well as keeping grills and trash cans tightly sealed. When camping, keep tempting items inside cars or hang them from a tree branch at least 15 feet in the air.
In the unlikely but terrifying event of a direct bear encounter, Zarlenga has simple advice: Don’t run.
“That could possibly trigger chasing instincts,” he said. “The best thing to do is to back away slowly.”
To maintain a healthy black bear population, the Missouri Department of Conservation has scheduled its first ever bear hunt for a brief window in October. St. Louis is among the areas zoned for hunting, though the harvest quota is only 15 black bears.
Interested hunters may apply online to be entered into a lottery. Selected parties will be given an opportunity to purchase a permit allowing the harvest of one black bear. Applications are open only during the remainder of May, with selections made in July.
Despite the rising bear population, Zarlenga believes citizens have nothing to worry about.
“It’s really neat to see the bears are coming back to Missouri, where they were historically,” he said. “The main thing is people just need to have a little common sense.”
To report a bear sighting, learn more about Missouri’s bear population or apply for a hunting permit, visit mdc.mo.gov.