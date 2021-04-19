As a student at Washington University, St. Louis became my adult home where I was exposed to our diverse and dynamic democracy. While often known as the Gateway to the West, St. Louis became my Gateway to Civic Engagement. From interning in the emergency room to learning with social changes agents at the Gephardt Institute, I was exposed to our community in the most inclusive sense.
I learned how to constructively participate in our beautifully complex democracy. Civic engagement was a practice that became part of who I am. I learned to appreciate our imagined community of the United States of America and our shared values of liberty, equality, diversity and unity. I cultivated a commitment to our sacred practice of dialogue. I realized the paramount necessity for decent discourse to always transcend the politics of the moment.
Because of the lingering legacy of divisive diction from the most recent election cycle and recent tragedies affecting citizens of all races, creeds, and ethnicities, I am deeply focused on our shared need for decent discourse. On a recent edition of Meet the Press, Sen. Roy Blunt reflected on how a democracy is a space where diverse people come together to find an agreeable solution. Similarly, Congressman Dick Gephardt affirmed that our democracy is only successful because its citizens are involved in the dialogue that has to go on in a democracy.
While civic engagement can manifest in many forms, effective civic engagement and successful democracies are always predicated on dialogue and decent discourse.
Joshua Yudkin
Washington University Alumnus