Hixson Middle School recently sent out a letter informing parents about an upcoming “Human Growth and Development” series of lessons. The surface bullet points seem fine. Sexual health, relationships, abstinence even! But I’ve learned not to trust the surface of what the Webster Groves School District does. Neither should you.
Here comes the lie through concealment. The bullets don’t mention key content in the presentation. The religion of transgenderism. From these concealed layers in the communication, parents will find a cartoon where kids are lecturing grandpa about how his generation was too dumb to understand the world. And that doctors “assign” gender. Lazy and phony fantasies unfit for any regard. Gender derives from genes, from your physical body, things seen and things microscopic. Immutable.
It’s clear that Webster Groves School District again wants to disguise (lie) and deliberately create friction so parents don’t opt out of their propaganda. Unlike other communications, this one requires parents to print the letter to opt out, then have it brought to the school. Will their wishes be complied with after that? Who knows.
What is it with the sickness in this district? Must they conceal and omit and lie with a smile? I guess that’s the way of indoctrinators. If only the right people were in leadership positions, the schools could be groomed to focus on reality and not the religions of leftism.
Emotions are not objective reality. False mindsets scream and protest to be validated. “Everyone else is the problem if they don’t agree with my latest idea.”
Sadly, the majority of people are too weak and comply or relent or simply don’t pay attention in the first place. And that’s where the distorted and corrupt and evil will slide this garbage into our culture.
Do what’s right and opt your kids out and make your voice heard.
Mike Smick
Shrewsbury