After celebrating Memorial Day this past May and, more recently, Independence Day this past Fourth of July, my family and I are always excited to see all the additional flags the wonderful people in our community take time to display on these two holidays. These additional displays of patriotism bring so much pride and excitement to our already incredible community.
I do wish more people would choose to fly our country’s flag in front of their homes throughout the entire year, and not just on holidays. This is a small way to show love and appreciation for a country we are all very fortunate enough to live in, and is something that one should be excited to display the entire year.
Feel free to support one of our wonderful, local hardware stores and pick up a new flag today!
Tom Dankenbring
Kirkwood