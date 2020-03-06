Since the end of World War II representational art has taken a back seat to the abstract. By “representational” we mean art that has identifiable subject matter like a cloud or a tree or a person. Since public opinion is shaped in places where money and media are most densely concentrated, Midwestern representational artists are less celebrated than their colleagues on the coasts.
A group of artists based in Kirkwood is working to change that. Over the past year the Heartland Art Club has attracted considerable attention among those who create and buy art throughout the Midwest.
“In no way are we opposed to abstract or conceptual art,” said Heartland President Lisa Ober. “As artists we appreciate every kind of art. We just see the need to shine the light on some of the great artists in this part of the country whose work isn’t getting proper attention.”
About two years ago Lisa and a handful of artist friends put the word out for a meeting to see if there was any interest in creating a new organization with a national mission. To everyone’s surprise, 80 artists showed up. Since then Heartland has staged exhibitions attracting artists from across the Midwest, classes, workshops and sessions focusing on the business of art. In its first year Heartland has attracted more than 200 dues-paying members, which is remarkable for an arts nonprofit. It recently merged with OA Gallery on Argonne Drive, across from the Kirkwood Train Station, so it has a large space for exhibiting artists’ work.
“Representational art doesn’t mean traditional, boring or old-fashioned,” said Ober. “It just means it’s not abstract.”
She points to a long tradition of regional artists including Thomas Hart Benton, Grant Wood, Kathryn Cherry and the Ste. Genevieve school of painters in the 1930s.
Long-term goals include establishing chapters in other Midwestern cities and arranging exhibition exchanges with similar arts organizations on the coasts. Creating and operating an arts non-profit is not easy, but this dedicated group of artists is determined to bring national attention to working artists of the American Heartland.