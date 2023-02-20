Residents of Clark Avenue in Webster Groves will forever keep an eye out for a fine feathered friend following the release of a rehabilitated red-tailed hawk earlier this month.
Chris Luebbert was letting her dog out in the early morning hours of Dec. 7, 2022, when she noticed the dog sniffing around the edge of her backyard deck. Upon further inspection, Luebbert was horrified to see a large bird hanging upside down, its foot caught in the wood.
Noticing it was breathing, Luebbert called the World Bird Sanctuary, a raptor rehabilitation facility in Valley Park. A volunteer arrived within 30 minutes to retrieve the bird, which was identified as a red-tailed hawk.
“Red-tailed hawks are the second most common bird we take in after barred owls,” said Kira Klebe, hospital manager at the World Bird Sanctuary. “But this bird had a very unusual injury. We see it maybe once every few years. She may have gotten her toe stuck when swooping for prey or was startled out of her roost at night.”
Klebe said “Patient 22-661” was about nine months old and likely a female due to her size. Upon intake, her right leg was limp and her right shoulder was swollen, with bruising around the “wrist” area. Once sanctuary staff members were sure she wasn’t suffering from a spinal injury, they started physical therapy and laser treatment for nerve pain on the red-tailed hawk.
“While one person held her, another moved her limbs through their full range of motion,” said Klebe. “The leg cleared up fairly quickly, but her wing use declined from all that bruising.”
Klebe and her team kept the hawk inside for a month, then moved her to outdoor flight cages to practice flying again, exercising her by gently chasing her around the enclosure. All the while, Luebbert was checking in weekly on the red-tailed hawk’s recovery.
“I was so distressed when I saw her. I wanted her to be safe,” said Luebbert. “But she just got better and better. They sent me a picture a few weeks ago and she looked just beautiful.”
Luebbert told her neighbors on Clark Avenue about the bird — dubbed “Lady Hawk” — and the neighbors became just as invested, even participating in a trivia night benefiting the World Bird Sanctuary.
“We’ve all been talking about it since she was picked up,” said Clark Avenue neighbor Kent Stallings. “There’s been a pair of red-tailed hawks in our neighborhood for years, and we’ve decided she’s probably one of their chicks.”
Finally, on Saturday, Feb. 4, “Lady Hawk” was ready to be returned to her home on Clark Avenue. Wild Bird Sanctuary Executive Director Roger Holloway was there for the release, along with over 20 Clark Avenue neighbors.
According to sanctuary hospital manager Klebe, like all raptors, only about 30% of red-tailed hawks make it past their first year. Those who do will likely live to be 10 to 15 years old.
“Lady Hawk” will likely remain on Clark Avenue or nearby, as the area is already her established hunting ground for her meals of rats, mice, small rabbits, squirrels and the occasional snake.
Luebbert and the entire Clark Avenue family is grateful to the World Bird Sanctuary staff members for their quick response and care.
“Of course, we’re all looking around now trying to find her,” said Luebbert. “We’re all excited that she made it and she’s doing well.”
Learn more about the World Bird Sanctuary at www.worldbirdsanctuary.org.