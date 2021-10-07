Wood, Floyd “Ed,” passed away at age 95 on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. He was the beloved husband of the late Joyce Wood (nee Haberthier); loving father of Barbara Ann Wood, Benjamin Wood, Keith A. Wood, Kevin A. Wood, Floyd Wood III, Timothy M. Wood, the late Peter J. Wood, and the late Christine Lee Unser; dear father-in-law of Steve Unser; cherished grandfather of Rebecca Nappier, Yeates Thurmund, Alec Wood, Clayton Wood, Nick (Diana) Unser, Matt Unser, and the late Dylan Thurmund; great-grandfather of Matthew, Claire, and Aniston; dear uncle, cousin and friend.
Floyd was the owner and operator of Wood Drug for decades. He was a well known pharmacist who served the community.
Visitation on Sunday, Oct. 17, from 12 p.m. until memorial service at 2 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Missouri at www.hsmo.org. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.