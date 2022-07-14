Saeger, Florence Ruth (née Schaal), died in her Webster Groves home on July 2, 2022.
Flo was born on Jan. 11, 1938, in San Antonio, Texas, to Frederick and Renata Schaal. She graduated from Brackenridge High School in San Antonio and received a BS in education from Concordia Teachers’ College in Seward, Nebraska, in 1960. In 1990, she earned her MS in management from National-Louis University.
Flo taught elementary school prior to starting a family, and later returned to full-time employment at BJC Healthcare, first as a trainer, and subsequently as an organizational specialist. Flo also gave generously of her time and talents, serving in leadership positions for her churches and numerous non-profits.
Flo is survived by her daughter, Deb (Chris); son, Steve; grandson, Sam; sisters, Rose and Linda (Carl); brother-in-law Rich (Sandy); many nephews and nieces; and countless others who knew her kindness, compassion, and love. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Victor; her parents; brothers-in-law, Jack, Ron, John, Keith, and Donnie; and sisters-in-law, Charlotte and Lorraine.
A memorial service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church - Webster Groves on Sept. 24 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Flo’s memory to Christ Lutheran Church, Missouri Botanical Garden, St. Louis Food Bank, or Planned Parenthood. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared online at stlouiscremation.com/obituary-listings.