McGonagle, Florence E. (nee Spencer), age 96, originally of St. Louis, Missouri, died Monday, May 1, 2023, at her assisted living facility located in Clearwater, Florida. She was proceeded in death by husbands Edward J. Schaefer and Albert L. McGonagle.
She is survived by her three sons and a daughter: Craig McGonagle and his wife, Deb, of Columbia, Missouri; Tim McGonagle and his wife, Michelle, of Katy, Texas; Brian McGonagle and his wife, Kim, of Kirkwood, Missouri; and Ellen Cole and her husband, Perry, of Clearwater. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and many friends.
An avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, we are confident that she is joining in with all the Cardinal greats while enjoying an ice-cold beer and listening to the heavenly calls of Jack Buck and Mike Shannon.
A celebration of life has taken place at her assisted living facility in Clearwater and friends and family in the St. Louis area are invited to an old fashion Irish wake taking place on Friday, July 28, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Helen Fitzgerald’s Irish Grill & Pub, 3650 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63127. Be sure to bring your favorite stories about your experiences with Flo.
The family is hosting a private interment ceremony at Jefferson Barracks Memorial Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with Albert L. McGonagle. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NAMI St. Louis (NAMISTL.org) , the St. Louis Cardinals Care program (www.mlb.com/cardinals/community/donate-to-cardinals-care); or a charity of your choice.