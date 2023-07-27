Canepa, Flora Mae (Blair), 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 6, 2023, at Garden View Care Center at Dougherty Ferry. Flo was born in Webster Groves, Missouri, on Sept. 21, 1933, as one of eight children to Albert and Flora (Marsh) Blair. She was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. Her beauty earned her the title of Queen of TV and Art for St. Louis in 1952, and in 1954, she was crowned Miss Fairmount Park.
She met William Joseph “Joe” Canepa, Sr. on a blind date in 1953, while he was home on leave from the Navy. They were married on Aug. 6, 1955, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Brentwood. Flo and Joe raised their family in Kirkwood and moved to Ballwin in 1978. Joe preceded her in death in 2019.
Flo was a talented artist, loved to sing, and could play just about any instrument without ever having a lesson. Her true passion was found later in life in her beloved home on Staely Ave. in Affton, which they purchased in 1990 on a whim. She poured her heart into decorating it with antiques. As fate would have it, we learned that Flo’s roommate in her final days turned out to be the dear woman from whom she purchased her darling home.
Flo was a devoted and loving mother to their four children: Joe Canepa, Jr. (Laura) of Fenton; Scott Canepa of Lakeland, Florida; Lisa Size (Ted) of Ballwin; and Connie Canepa (Terry Asbury) of St. Louis.
Flo will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Joe Canepa (Jenni), Ashley Canepa (Jordan Stanley), Anna Size, and Lilly Size; and her great-grandchild, Karson Motzenbecker; and fondly remembered by her loving sister, Evelyn “Babe” Ode, along with countless nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Bud, Al, Jim, and Bill Blair; and two sisters, Bea Ott and Faye Ferguson.
A small service will take place at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.