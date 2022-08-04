Still too early for a final damage assessment for some, many Webster Groves residents continue sifting through debris and calculating their losses in the wake of last week’s catastrophic flash flooding.
City officials are encouraging every resident affected by the flood, regardless of major or minor damage, to contact 211 to submit a disaster intake form through the United Way as a first step in making a report to the county to begin the process of obtaining assistance.
Both state and federal emergency management agencies will consider the flash flooding on July 26 and July 28 as one event because the two rain events were within 72 hours, according to Webster Groves Assistant City Manager Eric Peterson.
For a one-event threshold to qualify for Federal Emergency Management Agency resources, the county would have to incur at least $4 million worth of damage to assets. Given the amount of damage to the area’s public transit system alone, Peterson said that threshold will easily be met.
“That’s important because that’s how Webster Groves and our residents become eligible for those emergency management declarations that provide resources,” Peterson said at the city council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 2, one week after the first round of floodwaters swallowed parts of Webster Groves.
While residents are still tallying their personal losses, the city has estimated its damage at roughly $55,800. This includes more than $24,000 in staff hours, effectively a part-time position with the city; more than $26,000 in public assets, including nearly $25,000 at Deer Creek Park; and more than $5,500 in equipment use for street cleaning and other flood-related responses.
In terms of hours, Peterson said the city estimates more than 1,100 hours overall will be dedicated to the city’s flood response, including 430 regular hours and more than 24 overtime hours already logged.
“We were asked to provide numbers right away to the county as they worked through this estimate,” he said. “This is regular hours that the taxpayers of Webster Groves have paid for staff to be involved both in protective measures, protecting public safety and helping rescue people, but also closing down roads and debris removal. We have over 24 overtime hours in there, and we anticipate 490 hours to help restore Deer Creek Park back to its original status, or next best thing. That’s the kind of response that’s needed for a disaster like this.”
Peterson, Mayor Laura Arnold and other officials commended city employees and all departments for their immediate support. From water rescues and other emergency response to post-flood cleanup and restoration, city officials said every department has been engaged.
“Our team really stepped up and did a commendable job doing the things that were necessary,” Peterson said.
Webster Groves Public Works Director Todd Rehg detailed his department’s response barricading roads, cleaning and re-cleaning streets to remove dangerous conditions left from silt and debris — all while being short staffed, down to 10 employees from 16.
Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Director Scott Davis reported that his staff spent nearly 24 hours removing mulch and debris that closed the toddler pool for a day, and will be working in Deer Creek Park for the next month or more to clean debris and trash there.
Volunteer opportunities to assist with the cleanup will be available on the city’s parks and recreation site at www.deercreekalliance.org/wg_green_keepers.
For ongoing updates on flood resources, residents can follow the city’s social media channels or refer to the city’s website at webstergrovesmo.gov.