Shrewsbury officials announced during Tuesday’s board of aldermen meeting that information regarding flood relief assistance will be available on the city’s website and in other communication channels this week.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has declared the historic rainfall that occurred in late July in St. Louis County and surrounding areas as a disaster, opening resources for those impacted.
No city property in Shrewsbury was damaged by the flash flooding, but Interim City Administrator and City Clerk Elliot Brown estimates about $10,000 in municipal resources was used to respond to the flooding from the public safety, public works and parks departments. He anticipates that the city will be able to recover those costs under federal and state emergency management agencies.
Two Firefighters Sworn In, Three Still Needed
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, a swearing in ceremony was held to welcome firefighters Ryan Peterson and Dalton Samuel to the Shrewsbury Fire Department.
Including the newly installed employees and another firefighter who Chief Chris Amenn expects to onboard in the next two weeks, the Shrewsbury Fire Department still has three vacancies to fill — a task Amenn said he is “working very vigorously on doing.”
In Other Business
In other business, the Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen unanimously approved $20,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds to be designated for home improvements for eligible residents.
The annual federal grant provides funds to eligible cities and counties to improve living conditions for low- to moderate-income residents. Eligible individuals can receive up to $5,000 for home improvements through a five-year forgivable loan agreement.
Shrewsbury currently has six residents on a waiting list for the home improvement program funds, which are available to eligible residents anywhere within the city’s municipal lines. The city has $5,000 remaining in its account from previous grant installments, so once the 2023 funds are received, there would be a total of $25,000 available for those on the wait list.