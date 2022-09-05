A month of flood cleanup and the subsequent paperwork required to apply for relief can start to make the very personal impact of a natural disaster feel impersonal.
But city leaders urged residents impacted by the historic flooding in late July to take heart that every box checked in the disaster recovery process is a necessary one for ensuring residents receive the most help available.
During a Webster Groves “City Chats” live event on Facebook, Mara Perry, director of Planning and Development, updated residents on flood recovery efforts, detailing the process that is required by the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Immediately following the July flood, Perry said her department was in contact with SEMA and began the necessary steps for reporting information to FEMA through a software program known as the substantial damage estimator. The program uses data, such as the height of water levels inside a home, to determine what percentage of damage the property has sustained.
In total, Perry’s team has conducted 34 assessments, including 21 single-family homes, two condo buildings with a total of eight units, one condo complex and four commercial buildings.
Using estimations from FEMA’s program, the city then sent letters to those impacted concerning the amount of damage assessed and created a structure and percentage of damage report, which is generated from the software and sent to SEMA.
With inspections complete, letters sent and reports filed, Perry describes the current phase as a holding pattern as the city and residents wait for SEMA to conduct any necessary audits throughout the region to confirm that everything is in compliance and all regulations have been followed — an impersonal but necessary step, Perry said, to ensure that flood victims are protected.
“There’s a particular way that SEMA and FEMA require us to provide information,” Perry said. “It covers for the safety of the residents, as well as for the safety of others living in the community. If we don’t follow those kinds of regulations, it actually can impact the levels of insurance that our residents have to pay. So, we’ve been checking all those boxes. I know that can be hard for residents.”
Officials also addressed planned infrastructure improvements to help alleviate areas where roadways are known to flood. An undersized culvert at Elm and Kirkham has received grant funding to cover $1.2 million of the $1.5 million required to triple its size.
The project was slated for 2026, but Todd Rehg, director of Public Works, said the project could be accelerated. The city also is preparing to redesign a second culvert at Gore and Kirkham and plans to apply for funds in January 2023. If approved for federal grant funding, the project is likely five years out, Rehg said, given the nature of the time to apply for and receive the funds.
Another concern city officials are fielding following flooding is sewer backups — an area in which the city has no jurisdiction, but officials said they will meet with the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD) to relay citizens’ concerns and better understand what MSD has planned to mitigate the issue.