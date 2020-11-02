Webster Arts recently completed and donated to Eden Seminary a sizable electric service panel located on Eden’s field. Through the generosity of a Webster Arts donor and Eden Seminary, there will now be easily accessible power for the Webster Groves Arts Fair as well as many other possible events and performances.
To celebrate the completion, a small light show — Flip The Switch — was held on Oct. 22. There was music, slides, lasers, smoke and many LED stage lights shining into the trees. Webster Arts board members and staff, and other supporters of the arts, were seated safely on the field at individual light pucks spaced 12 feet apart.
Webster Arts expects many new programs, along with other community events, to be held at Eden.