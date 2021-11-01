While doing my homework on Kirkwood’s Proposition 1, I discovered that all six of the city council work sessions on this issue were held in closed session. In other words, the first time that a Kirkwood voter could have heard about this major issue was in March when the city council voted to put Proposition 1 on the ballot.
Considering that our poor street conditions have been the number one issue for years, one would have thought our citizens would have been a part of this important decision.
Also surprising is that the city has been putting out figures that less than 10% of shoppers in Kirkwood reside within city limits. Something didn’t sound right. I discovered these figures are based on a short consultant memo. This study is based on the number of visits to select Kirkwood businesses. Visits, not dollars spent — which is the only relevant issue as to who is going to be paying the tax burden if Proposition 1 passes. A Webster Groves resident who goes to Andy’s for a $5 concrete once a week is counted the same as the Kirkwood resident who goes to Schnucks every week and spends $150 on the family grocery bill. The Kirkwood resident pays 30 times the tax but counts the same as the Webster resident under the study methodology.
This study is dated Sept. 14, 2021—over six months after the city council voted to put Proposition 1 on the ballot. What was the purpose of this flawed study if the decision was already made? One can only conclude that this study, which is misleading at best, was undertaken at the last minute to provide Proposition 1 campaign talking points. We paid for the study. Let’s hope we don’t pay for Proposition 1 for the next 40 years.
Will Lauber
Kirkwood