The other day as I sat waiting for the traffic light to change so I could merge onto I-44 I was blessed by an angel. The woman behind me took the chance to get out of her car, knock on my driver’s side window and warn me that my rear tire was flat.
I moved to the next lane and out of the way. Had I gotten on the highway, I could have caused an accident, possibly hurting myself and innocent others.
I didn’t get to thank my angel. But the lesson to pass it on is that we should all be someone’s angel every day and the world would be a better place.
Shrewsbury