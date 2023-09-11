A recent letter supported a new law requiring a government-issued photo ID to vote, but readers may not know that voter impersonation fraud has never been documented in Missouri.
The new law is being challenged in court because it could disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of individuals, including an estimated 38,000 in our region, to fix a problem that doesn’t exist here.
Prior to 2022, Missouri voters were required to verify their identification, but could do that with a college ID, driver’s license from another state, utility bill or an ID that expired before the last election. Unless the court decides that the new ID rules violate state law, none of those will work in 2024 elections.
The St. Louis County Board of Elections just mailed out voter identification cards that are misnamed — they can no longer be used as ID to vote.
K Wentzien
Webster Groves