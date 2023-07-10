Dan Wind, owner of Wind Engineering Company, on June 21 presented plans to the Oakland Board of Aldermen for flood remediation along Oakland Avenue, Trellis Lane and Minturn Park. Plans also call for fixing drainage problems on Madison Avenue.
The engineering firm and city officials met with Metropolitan Sewer District representatives to discuss the results of an elevation survey, along with initial remediation work and possible funding sources for long-range capital improvements toward flood abatement.
Initial remedial work would include some regrading and erosion control of the recently constructed “overflow/drainage diversion” swale south of Oakland Avenue.
Wind said other work would include regrading work “to recognize fill placed around existing trees,” creating a shoulder along Oakland Avenue and some reshaping around a guy wire that helps support a utility pole.
For Minturn Park, Wind said his firm reviewed placing a swale going north and south along the eastern boundary of the park.
“We determined that the swale should be located approximately 15 feet west of the rear yard fences of the adjoining properties that front Sappington Road,” he said. “In conjunction with excavating the swale, a small height berm placed between the swale and the neighboring fences would help contain water runoff from the west and direct and/or connect the water flow into the current swale that runs east-west in the park, parallel to Gravois Creek.”
Wind said there would be a minimum 12 inches of elevation difference between the bottom of the swale and the top of the berm.
MSD’s review of Madison Avenue is ongoing. The project is as much remedial drainage work as it is pavement reconstruction. There is a lot of runoff toward the street from areas to the south. MSD’s review indicates the existing storm sewers downstream of the road are “surcharged” or overtaxed, and any additional runoff created because of increased paving would require measures such as rain gardens to reduce the extra flow.
“Since rain gardens would come at some expense, we are reviewing where to whittle away at proposed paving to show no net increase in flow,” Wind said. “Subject to MSD’s final approval, two new inlets are now proposed with new public and private storm sewers. Private storm drain lines are to collect a number of existing pipes from select lots that now discharge directly onto the street, routing them to public sewers and inlets.”
Work will include constructing a crown in the center of the new pavement, along with a rolled concrete curb and gutter on both sides.
“Temporary construction easements will be required from each lot owner for work outside the right-of-way with a minimum of 5 feet needed,” Wind said. “Some lots will require additional room to reconnect the driveways.”
He added that all driveways will be affected to some extent.
“We developed plans with an eye toward preservation of existing trees consistent with previous concerns from the residents,” Wind continued. “Acknowledging that some of the needed road and drainage work will be in proximity to existing trees, the city will utilize the services of Glendale’s forestry consultant for guidance during construction.”
Wind said information has been sent to MSD and is awaiting approval. Work could start at the end of July.