Five candidates have filed for three open seats on the Kirkwood School District Board of Education for the April 7 election.
All three incumbents — Chad Kavanaugh, Jennifer Pangborn and Julie Backer — are running for re-election.
Newcomers Nikole Shurn and Michael Kleckner have also filed to run. School board members serve three-year terms.
The community is invited to attend a school board candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters on Monday, March 2, 7 p.m., in the Keating Theatre on the campus of Kirkwood High School, 801 W. Essex Ave.