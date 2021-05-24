As I read the movie review in last week’s WKT regarding the film “The Crime of the Century,” I was incensed by what the film, its producers and the paper may have overlooked.
First, let me say that I full well realize the situation our society is now in due to the abuse of opioids and their many derivatives. I also agree that too many people have become totally dependent on them when safer and nonaddictive drugs or techniques could and should have been issued by their medical providers.
The point I want to address in this letter is: What about the thousands of individuals who, due to a variety of totally legitimate reasons, now find it next to impossible to find a physician who is willing to continue to write scripts for these medications because of the governmental red tape involved in doing so?
Due to five bouts with cancer in four major organs, which has left me with only a small piece of one working kidney, as well as having severe arthritis in every joint, I have been on these medications for over 10 years.
Then the crisis hit. My primary care physician told me she was no longer allowed to prescribe these medications by law. I needed to see a pain specialist. So I did. He treated me for several months, but then abruptly retired. He told me the red tape had become ridiculous.
I was then passed to a new young doctor in the group who also lasted only a few months and left. At that time, I was told the entire practice was no longer going to prescribe the legal medication I’d been taking for 10 years. So again, I was with no doctor willing to provide my medicine. I am left to search for help, but the stigma I am put under is called by a dirty name ... “doctor shopping.” Yes, that is what it looks like to the uninitiated.
I am now trying to get by on far less than one-eighth the medication I require until I can find a doctor who understands that there are people who need these opioid medications every day for the rest of their lives, yet cannot get them and thus are left with endless pain and tremors. That is the real crime of the century.
Roger Chinnici
Rock Hill