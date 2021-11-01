Joe Kinnison, author of new fishing guide “Next-Level Bass Fishing,” will be at the Novel Neighbor in Webster Groves, 7905 Big Bend Blvd., for a book signing from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Kinnison, author of the “Oh’Fish-Al Innsbrook Fishing Guide,” is an officer in a St. Louis fishing club and has several bass tournament wins.
In “Next-Level Bass Fishing,” five professional anglers help identify distinctive characteristics that elevate the best in the field. The book provides tips, options, strategies and winning methods to allow those who fish recreationally to employ the knowledge base of a pro.