“It was a good year for Des Peres.”
That’s how Des Peres Finance Director Tracy Hansen described the city’s fiscal year 2022 to the board of aldermen during a recent meeting.
Revenues for all funds totaled $25,101,470 — $702,703 over budgeted revenues.
Expenses for all funds were $20,295,675, coming in at $3,493,161 under budgeted appropriations.
Hansen said the reduction in expenses was because of the delayed delivery of capital equipment budgeted for 2022, but that won’t be delivered until 2023 due to supply chain issues.
Another factor, she said, was the delay in two major capital street projects — the Manchester Road Improvement Plan and the Des Peres Road Roundabout project.
“COVID created some enormous financial challenges for all cities the last three years,” said Mayor Mark Becker. “In 2020, Des Peres sales tax revenues dropped 25.6% from the prior year.
“Our prudent budgeting and a quicker-than-expected economic recovery have resulted in the budget surpluses we enjoyed the last two years,” Becker added. “The city is now positioned to utilize those accumulated surpluses to embark on an ambitious capital plan in the next two years to undertake long-delayed improvements and repairs to our public buildings, including the government center and an expansion and renovation of the public safety building.”