Great Southern Bank presents the 6th Annual First Responders Tree on Saturday, Dec. 7, 1 to 3 p.m. at the bank location, 2981 Dougherty Ferry in Kirkwood.
The event honors those who serve and protect by wrapping a pine tree in red, white and blue lights and decorated with First Responder patches from all 50 states. Help decorate the tree and meet the area’s finest first responders.
Several police and fire agencies will have equipment on display during the event. Bring the kids, enjoy a hearty meal and explore the emergency vehicles. Be sure to stick around for the official tree lighting at 2:30 pm.