At Bristol Elementary, we believe that we should honor our first responders. After all, they have helped us so much.
Have you ever had something stolen or heard of a car getting stolen? Who do you think worked hard to catch the person behind the theft? Police.
Have you ever heard of fires ravaging buildings? Who do you think stops the fires from burning the whole town? Firefighters.
When someone gets injured or has a heart attack, do you think they just lie down and die? No, the paramedics rescue them. We need to thank these heroes!
We need to celebrate police because they put their lives on the line every day to protect us. When there is a car accident, police come in with the paramedics. They check to see if everyone is okay, and they help move the cars so that the traffic can keep going.
When there is a big festival or run, who makes sure cars don’t roll over people? Police. They block roads and wear bright yellow jackets so after an event, cars can see them while they help people cross the road. Even this is a dangerous job because even with yellow jackets and stop signs, they still could get rolled on by a car. So, I hope you see why I think that we should celebrate police!
Police are very important for the fabric of our community, but you know who else is, too? Firefighters! They put out deadly fires that if left unchecked could destroy entire communities. Have you heard of bad fires damaging buildings? Who do you think risks their lives to save homes and other buildings that belong to people they probably don’t even know? Firefighters.
They risk their lives all the time. Even if they’re doing something fun, they still answer the call. Once, firefighters were hanging out at my block party. I could tell they were having fun, but they got a call and had to go. What if there were no firefighters? With no one to put out the fires, they would spread, destroying everything in their path. I hope you see why we should celebrate these extremely brave men and women in the newspaper!
Last, but definitely not least, paramedics! These men and women deserve more credit than they get. They have all saved so many people from injuries. When there is a car accident, police are very helpful, but paramedics are even more important. If someone is injured, they take them to the hospital. This isn’t just for car accidents. They will come whenever someone has a major injury. When we have a block party, the paramedics never come because they are too busy helping the community. I believe paramedics should be celebrated as much as police and firefighters.
We should celebrate all of these heroic people who put their lives on the line every day to make the world a better place. They stop thefts, make sure people are safe during big events, keep people safe when there is an accident, put out deadly fires, respond to emergencies for complete strangers and more. We need to celebrate these wonderful people.
National First Responders Day is Oct. 28, and honors police officers, firefighters, paramedics and other first responders.